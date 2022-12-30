Who is Keenan Cahill? Legendary YouTube star dead at 27

Keenan Cahill, a YouTube star known for lip-syncing to songs, died on Thursday at the age of 27.

A spokesperson for Cahill’s family confirmed the news to WGN9.

Cahill found fame in 2010 after posting a YouTube video lip-syncing to Katy Perry’s song Teenage Dream.

Although it was only a simple video of a 15-year-old, Cahill racked up 58+ million views in just one video.

Cahill went on to make other videos, lip-syncing to Only Girl in the World, Thriller, Party Rock Anthem, and more.

His expressive face, energetic dance moves, and passion for music resonated with fans which quickly built him a following.

With over 700,000 subscribers and 465 million views, Cahill found a place in mainstream media.

Teenage Dream (Keenan Cahill) www.youtube.com

He welcomed notable guests like Ariana Grande, DJ Pauly D, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, LMFAO, David Guetta, and Jennifer Aniston on his channel to lip-sync to their favorite songs.

Cahill was interviewed on Chelsea Lately and performed live with LMFAO at the 2011 American Music Awards.

As a pioneer of viral videos, Cahill once said the key to making a viral video is to "just be funny with it" and do something "totally unexpected."

In recent years, Cahill released his own music.

In addition to his viral fame, the YouTube star was known for having Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome.

Earlier this month, Cahill told fans on Instagram he was undergoing open-heart surgery.

