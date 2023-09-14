KFC is known around the world for its chicken coated in a delicious blend of 11 herbs and spices. But if you happened to be after a KFC in Quebec, you’d soon find the chain goes by a different name.

One X/Twitter user was left shocked after finding out that in Quebec, Canada several world-name brands are translated into French and therefore have different names and initials.

They tweeted: “Someone told me that the French language laws in Quebec are so strict that even KFC is PFK (Poulet Fris Kentucky) so I had to check on Google Maps for myself and now I’m screaming into a pillow.”

Alongside the tweet, they added a screenshot of a PFK shop in Queuec to demonstrate their point. In another post, they pointed out that, even in the country of France, it is still known as KFC and they labelled the Quebecious laws “f**king psycho”.

The tweet drew a variety of responses, with some people defending Quebec and others arguing it is unnecessary to change a well-known brand name.

One person argued: “I love how people in the comments are saying this is dumb of us because France doesn’t even do that.

“France won’t ever have to worry about protecting their language because they’re a French country. Québec is a mainly French province in an aggressively English North America.”

Another asked: “You’re screaming into a pillow because a place that’s overwhelmingly French translated a sign into… French?”





Someone else joked: “You can imagine my shock when I received this in Southern Ontario.”

One person explained: “Ok so the funniest part of this is also that some brands will say that their name is a proper noun that doesn't need to be translated and then only translate words like ‘the’ or ‘and’ which is how you end up with this.”

Another person simply asked, “This isn’t common knowledge???”, to which the original poster replied: “To someone living in Australia? No.”

