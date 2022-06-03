A Kentucky Fried Chicken branch has been branded the "worst" in the UK, with several scathing reviews from customers on TripAdvisor.

Fast food enthusiasts scored the Carmarthen branch an upsetting 2.0 out of 5 based on 195 reviews. They complained of filthy tables, overcooked or undercooked food, poor service and piles of rubbish.

According to Wales Online, the restaurant and drive-thru in Wales garnered 31 "poor" reviews and another 118 flat-out "terrible" ones.

However, 17 customers had a more pleasant experience and rated KFC "excellent."

The unfavourable reviews for the restaurant's location began flooding the travel company website a decade ago, weeks after it opened in 2012.

Some are shocking, while others added a bit of a humorous side to the "disappointing" experience.

In 2017, a father compared the KFC to "a scene from the Walking Dead with greased up flesh-eating walkers dragging their limbs across the filthy floor."

He also said that the chicken was wet and greasy, the burger buns were hard, and nasty toilets made McDonald's look like "a five-star restaurant."

One woman who visited the location with her family in 2018 said that there was 'not one clean table' there and added: "Went with family tonight. Not one clean table in the place, food and rubbish over the floor. Inside bins overflowing with rubbish. This place has really gone downhill. Even bin in car park was left open and rubbish strawn everywhere!"

Someone else who branded the branch the "worst KFC in the UK" wrote: "The place is still filthy, tables never wiped or cleaned, piles of rubbish everywhere and food all over the floors.

"Toilets are disgusting. How this place has not been picked up by hygiene standards is beyond me."

"Toilets are disgusting. How this place has not been picked up by hygiene standards is beyond me."

Another woman, who usually takes a trip to Micky D's recently wrote: "I usually go to McDonald's nearby (excellent) but thought I'd try KFC for a change. What a mistake. Chicken greasy and coating undercooked. Chips hard as a rock and pale and half cold. Staff were clearly not trained properly in customer service (unlike McDonalds' lovely staff). Never again! Avoid at all costs!"

Although there are many negative reviews on TripAdvisor, the restaurant actually has a hygiene rating of five based on the Food Standards Agency website.

There were even some positive outlooks on some customers' experiences, including a five-star review in February of this year.

The person said: "Went to KFC in Carmarthen the experience was great. Staff was so nice and friendly and up for a laugh. Never had a bad experience with this fast-food chain."

Indy100 reached out to KFC for comment.

