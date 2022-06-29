American rock band Kiss faced mockery online after displaying the Australian flag while thanking fans for attending a show in ... Austria.

On Sunday, the legendary band played at Wiener Stadthalle where they performed iconic songs such as Rock n' Roll All Nite and Detroit Rock City but it seems their set was overshadowed by a geographical mistake.

At the end of the concert, the band displayed a sign on their massive LCD screen that read "Kiss loves you Vienna" however superimposed on the "Kiss" text was the Australian flag rather than the Austrian flag.

"Australian" and "Austrian" are only two letters off so the accident may be attributed to a slip-up in spelling when searching for world flags online.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



One concertgoer filmed the entire experience eventually zooming-in on the mishap once the band left the stage.

On social media people mocked the band for their mistake.

"Wow, KISS probably scrolled down one too little in the countries," a translated tweet from Franz Moped read.

"This is funny because the KISS logo shows the Australian flag, but Wien ("Vienna") is in Austria, and there is often confusion between "Austria" and "Australia" in English-speaking cultures due to the similarity of the names," a translated tweet from a Twitter user said.

"G’day from Austria, [Kiss]!" a Twitter user joked.

"Lol at your crew confusing Austria and Australia," another person said while tweeting at the band.

The band did not acknowledge their mistake on social media despite multiple people pointing it out. They band only tweeted "Vienna! Thank You for an AMAZING night! We love you! #EndOftheRoadTour #Austria".

The End of the Road Tour is Kiss' final world tour before the band retires. They have been touring since 2019, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic were forced to postpone concert dates for 2021 and 2022.

Gene Simmons, bassist and co-lead singer for Kiss told Entertainment Tonight that the band felt it was time to retired their iconic black-and-white makeup.

"We're approaching 50 years of doing this, which is unbelievable because we never thought we'd last more than a few years," Simmons, 72, said. "The last thing that you want to do is be a guy that stays in the ring too long and gets his a** beat. Get out of the ring when you're a champion."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.