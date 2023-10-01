Kourtney Kardashian has shut down Kim Kardashian's claims that her friends are in an anti-Kourtney group chat.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney called Kim a "narcissist," before Kim claimed, "All of your friends call us complaining."

"Whether you think they're the ones going to you, they're all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us," Kim continued. "We're all confused, and we're on a group chat labelled 'Not Kourtney' so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you're such a different person and why you have this vendetta."



Kourtney has since taken to Instagram to clear the air that her friends are not involved.

In a screenshot posted to her story, Kourtney's friends Allie Rizzo Sartiano and Simon Huck said "trolls" are attacking them for Kim's claims.

"Should I soft launch the YASS Kourtney group chat?" Sartiano wrote in a text message, to which Kourtney later responded with crying laughing face emojis.

"OMG please! These trolls keep DM’ing me accusing me of being on the other chat," Huck responded.

"I’m like, if only they knew our anxiety about meaningless, endless chit chat," Sartiano said, adding that the alleged 'Not Kourtney' chat "didn't exist."

"I mean over a martini we will debrief, but dang for a group chat that didn’t exist I am fidgeting," Sartiano added.

"Kim threw us all under the bus when there was not one actual friend on the chat," Huck quipped.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney later confirmed who was in the chat by responding to a fan's comment under a post of her baby shower.

"Are those friends on the ‘not Kourtney group chat’ Cause if so we don’t need them there," one fan wrote, to which the Poosh founder responded: "No the members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie. Case closed."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.







