Fans divided over Kourtney Kardashian's clash with 'narcissist' Kim

Tensions continue to rise in the Kardashian family in the latest episode of their famed reality show, The Kardashians.

The conflict started last season when Kim Kardashian partnered with Dolce & Gabbana after Kourtney Kardashian collaborated with the brand for her Italian wedding in 2022. She even hosted the big day with Travis Barker at the designers' Portofino house.

Kim claimed the pair "were over it," until Kourtney saw last season's edits of Kim talking about her. The show then cut to a scene showing Kim saying Kourtney had no friends.

Fast forward to the latest episode, and the family are planning a trip to Cabo. Three days before the scheduled trip, Kim and Kourtney shared a heated phone call that has since divided social media.

"You’re talking about the bulls**t details because it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about," Kourtney said. "You cannot stand someone else being the centre of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there until the second you left."

"Forget about you couldn’t be happy, you couldn’t be happy for me."

The SKIMS founder then jumped in and asked Kourtney why she thinks "so low of [her]," to which she hit back: "It’s about you! You are a narcissist. It is all about you.

"Anything you do, it is about you and about how it looks to the world. So you just want to clear up your facts. Take out my whole f**king side of the episode I don’t give a f**k what anyone thinks about me."

Kim then claimed that Kourtney's four kids had come to her with "problems that they had" with her, prompting Kourtney to get emotional.





A snippet from the show was later shared to TikTok, with many criticising Kim for bringing Kourtney's children into the mix.

"The kid thing was a low blow," one person wrote, while another added: "When she noticed Kourtney didn’t care much about the friends she brought up her kids to hurt her intentionally."

"Nah, Kim was soooo wrong bringing in the kids," a third commented.



Another suggested: "Most of us in the comments at one point of our lives has been un Kourtney's situation ... and I'm sure most of us have left toxic family members behind."

Meanwhile, one said: "If Kourtney's saying everyone is against her clearly there’s an issue with her attitude."

