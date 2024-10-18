An eight-year-old child who ‘died’ twice is now reflecting on what he saw in the afterlife.

In 1997, when Landon was eight, he was on his way back home from church in North Carolina, along with his dad Andy Kemp and his mum Julie Kemp when they were in a tragic car accident.

The family’s car was struck side-on by an ambulance at an intersection. Landon’s father died instantly, and when emergency services arrived at the scene they were able to stabilise Julie, but they did not realise there was a third passenger inside the mangled vehicle.

"They couldn't see his body because of the damage that was done to the driver's side of the car. Julie told the Christian Broadcasting Network. “And Landon was sitting behind his dad. And when they saw Landon's shoe, it took a deeper search for his body.”

When they eventually found Landon and pulled him out of the wreckage, Julie recalls how her son was not breathing. Landon was resuscitated and flown to Carolinas Medical Center but died two more times that same day.



"They told me that if he lived, which did not look good, but that if he lived, that he would be like an eight-year-old baby, that he would not know how to walk or talk or to eat,” Julie recalls. “I was so desperate that was ok, I would take that."

However, Landon survived the horrific crash and did not have brain damage. After a two-week coma, Julie was faced with telling her injured son that his father had died as he woke up. But Landon remembers seeing his father in heaven when he died himself.



“I remember being able to see my dad and his friend who had passed away less than a month before he did,” Landon, who is now an adult, shares about his near-death experience.

In addition to seeing his dad, Landon says he saw Julie’s “other two kids”. Julie had two miscarriages before Landon was born, however his parents did not tell him about the pregnancies before the car accident.

“I knew that they were my siblings even though no one had told me about them. Just being in heaven, I guess you know your own or you know who everyone is.”

Landon survived the crash without brain damage CBN.com/The 700 Club

Landon says each time he died he had a different experience in heaven.

“It was almost as if like a preview of a movie to where you only get to see certain bits and pieces of things,” Landon shares.

"Jesus came to me and told me that I have to go back to Earth and be a good Christian and tell others about him."

Landon is now helping others dealing with grief and loss.

