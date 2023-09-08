Larry Sinclair, the convicted criminal who claimed to have had drug fuelled sex with Barack Obama in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, has been slammed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Blogger and businessman Portnoy, whose website has become one of the best read sports news sources in the US, said he met Sinclair at Carlson’s studio when he was filming his own interview with the fired Fox News host.

He said: “I would trust Anna Delvey before I trusted anything Larry Sinclair said,” referring to the famous con artist on whose life the recent TV show Inventing Anna was based.

“Top to bottom maybe the least trustworthy human I've ever laid eyes on. I’d say his story has 0.0% of being true and that’s generous.”

Carlson’s interview with Sinclair aired on Wednesday, in which Sinclair repeated longstanding, unfounded claims that he used cocaine and had sex with the former President twice.

Sinclair’s claims refer to supposed incidents in 1999, when the politician was working in the Illinois government and already had a public profile, just before his meteoric rise in the 2000s.

The claims have never been verified, despite Sinclair repeating them since 2008, when Obama was running for his first term as president.

They are compounded by the fact Sinclair has a long criminal record dating back to the 1980s. Convictions include counts of forgery, fraud and larceny. He has served time in prison in Arizona, Florida and Colorado.

Despite all of this, Carlson has described Sinclair’s claims as “credible information that [Obama is] smoking crack and having sex with dudes”.

Even Elon Musk, the X/Twitter owner whose platform has given Carlson a new lease of life since he was fired from Fox News earlier this year, seemed thrown by the bizarre interview.

He tweeted: “Of course, the probability that [Sinclair’s] claims are true would have to rest on objective evidence, rather than claims made by someone with a dubious history.”

