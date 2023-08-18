Model has Maui fundraiser shut down for offering to sell spicy images to donors

GoFundMe has deleted an OnlyFans model's campaign after she offered nudes to anyone who donated $10 to Maui wildfire victims.

Mariah Casillas, also known as 'Lavaxgrll' had created a GoFundMe to help raise money for those in Maui who have been affected by the wildfires that have tragically claimed up to 100 lives so far. In order to raise as much money as possible, Casillas offered to send nudes to anyone who proved that they had donated $10 or more to her campaign.

It seemed to be working as Casillas managed to raise over $6,000 in just a couple of days, but GoFundMe removed the campaign. Meaning that all the money raised went with it, too.

In response to GoFundMe's move, Casillas took to social media to reassure fans that she was not going to let it stop her from raising money.

"GoFundMe took down my account but that isn't going to stop me from doing what I can to help the people of Maui," she wrote. "I'll be making a list of nonprofits to donate towards instead, you can still send me your screenshots!"

It seems that GoFundMe took down Casillas' campaign as it violated its services that state GoFundMe can't be used to raise funds if they involve, "offensive, graphic, perverse or sensitive or sexual content."

In order to keep raising money, Casillas has moved her fundraiser to OnlyFans telling subscribers to "drop your donations on my pinned post and let's get to work."

On Wednesday a GoFundMe spokesperson told FOX Businessthat its platform had raised over $30 million for the communities needing support in the aftermath of the wildfires.

