What do Lewis Capaldi and Liz Truss have in common? Their "striking resemblance", according to social media.

The 'Someone You Loved' singer responded to the hilarious lookalike claim congratulating him on becoming the new prime minister.

A Twitter fan wrote: "Congratulations @LewisCapaldi on becoming the next Prime minister #LizTruss," along with a photo of Truss from her campaigning days in the 90s. The original footage shows Truss as a 19-year-old at a Liberal Democratic conference opposing the concept of the Monarchy.

Capaldi took the comparison in good spirits, responding: "Why do I look like so many female politicians?"

His response, which racked up over 100,000 likes, left Twitter in hysterics.

One said: "Thanks Lewis, I can't unsee this now. Haha. You're much cuter!"

"Be the next prime minister, no one would know the difference x," another joked.

A third wrote: "Busy week for you with your song release on Friday and becoming prime minister."

Meanwhile, others suggested the West Lothian star set his priorities straight: "My brother, you're focused on the wrong things, when is the album coming?"

Capaldi is set to release his second album three years after Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the 25-year-old updated fans on the last few years.

He joked to the camera: "What have I been up to all this time? Working away, bought a house, joined the Illuminati.



"Very big for me to get to work with the guys and gals over there. Great bunch. Jay-Z, Paul McCartney, Simon Cowell. Very lucky to go and work with them. I was hoping I would get the call and I did."

