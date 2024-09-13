Lil Tay reportedly diagnosed with 'life-threatening' heart tumour

Influencer Lil Tay, whose real name is Tay Tian, has been "diagnosed with a life-threatening heart tumour" according to posts on her social media accounts.

A video was posted across her accounts of what appears to be an ultrasound of her heart beating with what a doctor describes as a "bubble" moving around "concerning" them.

The post said: "Tay has been diagnosed with a life-threatening heart tumour. We ask kindly for everyone's love and prayers."

Tay's Instagram story had updates of what was sent to those who have subscribed to her broadcast channel.

They said: "Tay is currently in the ICU in serious condition."

An image of a hospital sign directing towards PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) was also shared along with the Instagram reel and its caption.

These were also shared on her X / Twitter and TikTok accounts.

The first updates were shared on her X / Twitter account, as a first post on September 11 said: "We have devastating news regarding Tay."

A follow-up Tweet said: "Please pray for tay. We will be updating you as more information becomes available."

Back in 2023, Lil Tay's Instagram account was hacked with claims she and her brother had died with Tay eventually regaining control of it and confirming they were both alive and well.



After that, Tay made a comeback on social media and started off a music career but because of past events, some are unsure about the validity of the posts.

Following some skeptical comments on social media, Tay's X / Twitter account reposted an image of a written statement that's said to be from her which said: "The news hasn't broken yet, but I've also been diagnosed with a heart tu..."

The image cuts off the rest of the sentence.

However no official statement has been made across Tay's social media accounts at the time of writing.

Indy100 has reached out to Lil Tay for comment.

