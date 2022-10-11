More often than not, a good meme is hard to explain, beyond it being just a bit weird and funny and that's exactly what has happened with Lil Yachty's new song 'Poland.'
For those that don't know Lil Yachty is a 25-year-old rapper from Mableton, Georgia, whose latest release is proving to be a bit of an earworm and ripe for memes.
The song which is only one minute and 23 seconds long and produced by F1LTHY, features the standout lyric "I took the wock to Poland," via a warbled voice sample.
The 'wock' in question isn't the cooking utensils that you might think but reportedly a reference to the pharmaceutical company Wockhardt. The Indian company is famed for its production of promethazine and codeine cough syrup. In pop culture the mixture of the two medicine's with a soft drink or a candy has something of an illicit reputation.
Anyway, beyond that, the song has proven to be a viral hit and judging by the memes people can't get enough of it.
\u201c\u201cI took the WoOoOOoOoock to Poland\u201d\u201d— kira \ud83d\udc7e (@kira \ud83d\udc7e) 1665246072
\u201cstrange erotic journey from milan to poland\u201d— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld Current Day) 1665367626
\u201cA rare painting of Lil Yachty taking the wock to Poland in 1642\u201d— NBA Ralph Lauren Boy \ud83d\udd0c (@NBA Ralph Lauren Boy \ud83d\udd0c) 1665322777
\u201c\u201cSir, you won\u2019t believe where Lil Yachty just took the wock\u201d\u201d— Trashvis (@Trashvis) 1665193484
\u201cI took the WoOoOoOoOOcK to Poland \ud83d\ude2e\u200d\ud83d\udca8\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf1\u201d— XXL Magazine (@XXL Magazine) 1665115860
\u201cever since lil yachty took the wock to poland something shifted..\u201d— Corn \u2727* (@Corn \u2727*) 1665204314
\u201cI Took The Wock To Poland by Lil Yachty but it\u2019s SpongeBob singing\u201d— just a rapping sponge (@just a rapping sponge) 1665159782
Quite why Lil Yachty took the wock to Poland remains a mystery so answers on a postcard, please.
