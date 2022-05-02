Louis Theroux has delighted the internet by officially joining TikTok - and of course, his debut to the platform had to include his viral rap song "My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle."

It was over two decades ago in 2000, that Theroux rapped the lines in one of the episodes of his documentary series Weird Weekends where he travelled to New Orleans to interview the local rap scene and got the chance to pen his own lyrics and rap for American radio listeners.

In a recent interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date, Theroux treated fans to a 2022 rendition of the rap which he impressively still remembered the lyrics all these years later which are:

"My money doesn't jiggle, jiggle, it folds/ I wanna see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure/ It makes me wanna dribble, dribble, you know/ Riding in my Fiat/ You really have to see it/ I'm 6 feet 2 in a compact/ No slack but luckily the seats go back/I've got a knack to relax/ In my mind, I'm feeling fine/ And I'm sipping some red, red wine"

Music producers Duke & Jones (@dukeandjones) then added their remixing magic to the clip with autotune along with the addition of a catchy beat to create the viral TikTok sound that everyone has been loving.

After becoming a TikTok sensation without actually being on TikTok, Theroux (@officiallouistheroux) has finally joined the platform and posted a clip of him walking down the street as the post caption read: "Late to the party but I made it…" with his rap serving as the backing track.





@officiallouistheroux Late to the party but I made it…#rap #louistheroux

Since joining TikTok three days ago, Theroux's video has received 5.2m views, 839,000 likes, 330,000 followers along with thousands of comments from people who have expressed their glee at the documentary filmmaker referencing his viral rap.

One person said: "THIS SONG WILL NOT LEAVE ME BRAIN."



"You took over TikTok before even being on it," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Louis you’re going to have to do the dance I’m afraid Mate."

"Cancel my therapy appointment, this is everything I need," a fourth person replied.

"Late?! You ARE the party, Louis!! Welcome," TikTok's official account commented.

The BBC also wrote: "Our King has arrived."

Overall, there have been over 900,000 people which have used the Duke & Jones remix of Theroux's rap, including celebrities such as Ant and Dec, the cast of Riverdale, Jade Thirwall,Gino D'Acampo and Ian Wright.

Perhaps we could see Theroux showing off his rapping skills once more as it has been announced he is hosting a new six-part series on BBC Two with his first subject will be grime artist Stormzy, and he has recently been spotted attending one of his gigs.

