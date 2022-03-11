In the most meta news story of the day, a comedian has posted his impression of Louis Theroux doing an impression of him doing an impression of Louis Theroux.

We’ll let you take that in for a second, because it’s taken us a little while to get our heads around it.

Comedian Josh Berry regularly posts clips of his impressions online, and one of his favourites to do is Mr Weird Weekends himself, Louis Theroux.

He’s now posted a video of himself reacting to a reaction video which saw Theroux rate his impression.

Is your brain hurting yet? Because ours is.

The clip sees Theroux delivering his take on Berry's efforts – and he’s a fan.

“He’s doing the thing again,” Theroux says in the clip, focusing on the “is that a bit weird?” line which features heavily in the impression.

“You know I feel like the least well qualified person to judge how like this I really am,” he adds.

Then, he repeats one of the lines from Berry’s clip, saying: “That’s me doing an impression of this guy doing an impression of me.”

“Good, nice work guys!” he added.

Berry then added a clip at the end of the video, saying (in a Theroux voice): “To be honest, I did find Louis Theroux doing my impression of Louis Theroux right back at me a little bit weird. But at the same time, I sort of liked it.”

And reacting to the video, Berry wrote: “It’s just so meta. I’m truly over the moon. It genuinely is so bizarre to see the person do your impression of them back at you.”

Referring to another impression of his, which sees him do his best take on James Acaster, he added: “Like when I heard James Acaster talking about how I make him say ‘fair play’ on a podcast. What a dream. What a time to be alive.”

Is that a bit weird? We guess it is.

Meanwhile, new series Louis Theroux's Forbidden America recently aired on the BBC – and it had everyone saying the same thing about Americans.

Episode one of the three-part series was called Extreme and Online and saw Theroux engaging with far-right “influencers” and those using social media to promote their ideology to their following.

The programme contained content people saw as highly disturbing racist, homophobic, misogynistic and anti-Semitic which horrified audiences, but perhaps almost as shocking to British viewers was scene in which someone made a cup of tea in the microwave.

