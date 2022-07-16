Spoilers ahead.

It was the moment Love Island fans had been waiting for: the infamous movie night.

Friday's (15 July) episode of the hit reality show forced islanders to face the music, showing unseen footage of what went down at Casa Amor.

Tensions were already heightened after a shock double dumping of Coco and Josh, which led Tasha to an emotional awakening that she and Andrew were amongst the least popular Islanders for the third time.

"I'm in a really good place, and there's all these f**king knock-backs," she confessed to the girls after she had made things official with Andrew.

As emotions in the villa started to settle, and Tasha and Andrew shared the L-bomb, Love Island threw a spanner in the works.

The brief segment showed two revelations towards the end of the show, which viewers were fuming about.

The first saw the boys correctly answer a question and choosing a clip titled: "She's just not that into you."

The montage showed Gemma in a flirty conversation with Billy when she highlighted "how the beanbags have been placed", insinuating that her partner, Luca, was watching them. In the second part, Gemma agreed with Dami's prediction that Luca liked Gemma more than she liked him.

"That was quite impressive; I don't think you're that far wrong," Gemma told Dami.



Luca was visibly fuming after watching the footage and turned his frustration to Billy.



The second clip prompted Davide to deliver his famous line, calling Ekin Su a "liar", when the Casa Amor footage showed Ekin Su in bed with George telling him, "we're just friends."

Davide's mood quickly turned sour and Twitter users did what they do best and turned to the platform to share their takes.





Love Island will return on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.



