Madonna, 63, made light of her wardrobe malfunction in a recent Instagram post. The series of snaps come weeks after the mother of six "split" from her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, 28, after three years.

On Monday, the pop icon took to the platform wearing a black corset, fishnets, and a pair of silky lime green Balenciaga shorts. She was captured lying on a chair with one leg in the air as her assistant attempted to pull the wedged boot off her foot. A tongue emoji covered her modesty

"If the shoe fits, lick it," she penned, which she followed up a series of snaps from her night out.

Holding on to one of her legs, Madonna wrote: "I'll teach you how to..." followed by a clown emoji.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Madonna/Instagram

It comes after the superstar was prompted to defend her new NFTs with one featuring a 3D model of her vagina. Madonna worked with the NFT artist Beeple to create it, which caused some fans to be in shock.



The singer's NFT collection includes NSFW content, showing her fully nude and giving birth to various things such as trees, insects, and butterflies.

"On a more existential level, I'm giving birth to art and creativity, and we would be lost without both," she said in a chat shared on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The proceeds from the NFT - "Mother of Creation" - will be given to three charities: National Bail Out, V-Day and Voices of Children.

Madonna and the artist also discussed their vision for the artwork and what they wanted to portray.

"I say we need a forest with creepy crawly bugs coming out of me," she said. "Not often does a robot centipede crawl out of my vagina."

She concluded: "My journey through life as a woman is like that of a tree. Starting with a small seed, always pushing against the resistance of the Earth. The endless weight of gravity."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

