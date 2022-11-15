A woman has blown people’s minds after elevating the humble Malteser to even further heights by eating it like cereal.

An elite British favourite confectionary, you may have thought Maltesers have been enjoyed in every possible way imaginable. But, a viral TikTok captioned, “For the chocoholics”, has proved that’s not the case after the clip of a new way to eat the chocolates left people stunned.

In the clip which has been viewed more than 1.1 million times, TikTok user @justalittlethought wrote: “Let me put you guys on something – trust me.”

They then proceeded to unwrap a box of Maltesers, put some of them into a bowl and then pour milk over the top of them, before lifting their spoon to demonstrate the most delicious-looking spoon of cereal you could ever eat.

Text overlaying the clip read: “Maltesers cereal MF (motherf**ker).”

It’s fair to say the inventive breakfast idea excited other TikTokers who left comments in their hundreds, with many tagging their friends to share the idea.

@justalittlethought For the chocoholics #chocolate #nowyouknow #cereal #chocolaterecipe #hacks #try #tryitout

One TikTok user commented: “Can't get my shoes on quick enough to get to the shops.”

Another said, “Nah I bet that is delish,” while another simply called the idea “Genius”.

Someone else pointed out: “Be the most expensive cereal on the market. Brb just selling my house x.”

“Can you imagine if u microwaved that omgggg,” another user suggested.

Now, someone else said, “Maltesers in a box just don’t taste the same!”

