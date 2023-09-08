Man slammed for asking girlfriend to shave her armpits for a family event

A man has come under fire for asking his girlfriend to shave her armpit for a family event.

In a post to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole?" forum, the guy explained the situation that led to the disagreement between the couple.

"She shaves everything else, although she'll happily go kind of long between shaves, but her armpits she probably shaves once every two or three months for a special occasion if she really feels like it," he said.

"I don't have an issue with this most of the time, although I'm not really used to this and would probably prefer she shaves, she's really clean and never smells bad or anything."

He then went on to describe how his request for her to shave her armpits didn't go down well.

The man noted how his girlfriend got "really offended" he asked her to shave her armpits. iStockphoto by Getty Images

"She got really offended and said that was really harsh of me and now she doesn’t even want to come. I don't think I'm being unreasonable asking her to shave," he said.

Since sharing the post, the comment section was inundated with people sharing their opinions on the matter.

Many believed the guy was in the wrong for making this request to his girlfriend.

One person said: "YTA (you're the a**hole). She likes it, as she told you... and what's important is what SHE THINKS about her body (and body hair). Did she ask your opinion on if she should shave? No? Then she doesn't want it, so keep it to yourself."

"Do you have hairy armpits? Why does she have to shave hers? Because she's a woman and you're a man? If you're allowed to have hairy armpits, so is she," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Humans have body hair naturally. That's the baseline for "NORMAL". It's NORMAL for her to have hairy armpits, and she can make a choice to remove it.

"If your family find normal body hair offensive or weird, that's their problem, and you should feel free to tell them that."

"YTA. She is entitled to bodily autonomy, and should not feel coerced into hair removal," a fourth person commented.

"Your request was offensive because you basically told her you are ashamed of her for not conforming to an artificial standard of beauty."

Though there were a few people fighting in the guy's corner.

"NAH - no harm in asking; just let it go if she declines. If you find it unattractive, let her know, then let her go. Or not," one person wrote.

Another person added: "NAH. You asked and she said no. You say she does shave for "special occasions," so she apparently doesn't mind shaving them sometimes, so I think it's a reasonable ask on your part. And you said she shaves "everything else." So doesn't mind shaving in general."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.