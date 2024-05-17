Man attends friend's wedding as a Gundam robot after being asked to wear a 'suit'

A man has gone viral for trolling his friend at his wedding by dressing like a Gundam robot instead of wearing a suit.

Now, wedding attire is often considered one of the most important aspects of the big day. One man put his own spin on the formalwear by donning the original Mobile Suit Gundam.

The post was soon shared to X/Twitter and has racked up over 4.2 million views in the process.

"That’s one serious suit," one person quipped, while another responded: "I love how the people in the background are just acting like this is completely normal."

While it might be a wild outfit for a wedding, it turns out the couple getting married represented Japan at the 2019 World Cosplay Summit, according to Sora News.

