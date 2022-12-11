An unknown couple at the World Cup has gone viral on social media, and users are convinced he was caught winking at another woman.

The BBC snippet showed the man holding up his phone to his partner as she applied eyeliner. A few moments later, he becomes distracted by another attendee and winks at her.

His partner looks up, unamused, before reapplying her make-up.

The hilarious clip has been shared across Twitter, racking up millions of views in the process. "Best thing I've seen at the World Cup so far," one Twitter user penned alongside the footage.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One highlighted that the woman "wasn't even looking at him" as he did the wink before adding: "Her spider senses were real, though."

Another joked: "Not only are women detectives, but they’re also… psychic…."

"I have never seen a man pull off three consecutive winks that fast in my life," a third humoured.

It comes following England's 2-1 loss against France, which left fans and players gutted.

England captain Harry Kane insists he will use their disappointing World Cup exit to be mentally stronger in the future.

"Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for," he wrote on Twitter.

"There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport.

"Now it’s about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge. Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament – it means a lot."

Meanwhile, Declan Rice said disappointment was "all part of the journey" to success in the future.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.