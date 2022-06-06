We’ve all had poor takeaway experiences, but most of us have never had one so bad that we’ve been inclined to call the police.

But that was the case for one man who dialled 999 after waiting half an hour for his pizza to be delivered.

As reported by The Metro, instead of leaving a bad review online, or calling up the restaurant directly, he made the decision to get the law involved.

The customer called Essex Police and went on to complain about “waiting for 30 minutes for his food”.

It’s obviously an irresponsible thing to do, and it’s not quite clear whether or not the call was serious or made as a prank.

The incident was revealed after Essex Police put out a warning in an attempt to dissuade members of the public from making “inappropriate” calls to the emergency services.

The call led Essex Police to release a message to the public Mac231/Pixabay

Call handlers in the Force Control Room (FCR) received more than 480 calls via 101 on Friday, while another 987 calls were made to Essex Police using 999 – with only 237 of those actually graded as an emergency.

It was also revealed that some people called up the service to abuse them or to ask what the time was, taking up valuable police time.

Chief superintendent Stuart Hooper said: “I’d like to thank those people who contacted us yesterday through the channel that was most appropriate for their call.

“By doing so, you are freeing up our call handlers so that they can provide an almost instant response for people who find themselves in a real emergency and need to dial 999.

“Calling 999 must be a last resort and you should only use this service if you are reporting an emergency that requires an immediate and urgent police response.”

