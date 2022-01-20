Furious debate sparked after man ends date early because the woman 'caused a scene'

Dating etiquette is a highly debatable topic online as one woman quickly found out when she shared how her date accused her of causing a "scene" for accidentally spilling a drink on the table after she arrived late and then asked for a different table.

The TikTok user known as @blacknbitchy had just left the date with the guy in question who she had matched with on the dating app Bumble and for their first meet up, they decided to get dinner together in New York.

"I was a little bit late but I communicated with him the whole time and he was acting cool about it," she explained. "He never said anything was a problem."

When the TikToker arrived at the restaurant, she repeated how her date never mentioned her late arrival but noted how she "couldn't tell if he was being pissy or if we're just like not hitting it off."

The pair had been given a table but the woman requested for them to be switched to a booth instead. For context, the woman suffers from a "bad neck and bad back" as a result of a car accident and so needs to be seated in a booth "whenever possible."

like ok bye sir?! #blackgirltiktok #date #dating #vlog #storytime #story #wtf #loser #unacceptable #ew

@blacknbitchy like ok bye sir?! #blackgirltiktok #date #dating #vlog #storytime #story #wtf #loser #unacceptable #ew

like ok bye sir?! #blackgirltiktok #date #dating #vlog #storytime #story #wtf #loser #unacceptable #ew

While they were waiting for the booth to be cleaned, the two sat at another table where they briefly waited for a few minutes. Once they made their move to the booth, the TikToker explained how while scooting into the booth, her coat "tips over this water glass and spills it all over the bench."

Safe to say the accident didn't go down too well with her date as she commented: "Why did he get so pissy and so mad?"

Silence then awkwardly filled the air as a staff member cleaned up the spillage and once they had left, the woman told her date that he "seemed mad," and noted how the man replied with a "well duh insinuation."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Not quite believing what she was hearing, she told him: "You're lying," but turns out that was not the case as in response he said: "I mean I don't love when people cause scenes."

Confused by comment, the TikToker was forthcoming with her surprise "Cause a scene? I spilled a glass of water..."

Attempting to move on from the unpleasant exchange, she then ordered herself a drink while her date didn't order anything.

Things only continued to go south when she told him she couldn't tell if “vibe is going to turn around" and he remarked that he didn't know either which is when the woman decided to cut to the chase.

“So I was like: ‘Okay, well I will leave,’ and he was like: ‘Okay, if you want to,’” she said, and answered: “Yeah, I do want to, bye.”

Since sharing her bad date experience, the TikToker has received over 960,000 views, 118,000 likes and while the comments underneath the video have been turned off, it hasn't stopped people debating on the situation in follow-up videos.

Some people have supported the woman's stance and could quite believe her 38-year-old date acted in this manner.

Reply to @stephbianca #date #ew #blackgirltiktok #loser

@blacknbitchy Reply to @stephbianca #date #ew #blackgirltiktok #loser

Reply to @stephbianca #date #ew #blackgirltiktok #loser

One person wrote: "At his big age acting like act! Smh [Shaking my head]."

"HE'S A GROWN MAN ACTING LIKE THAT! A child wouldn’t even," another person said.

Someone else added: "38 and he was pouting like that?! Getting bent out of shape over such minor things is a bad sign.".

Meanwhile, others questioned whether the TikToker had made a "big deal" out of the situation to cause her date's rudeness to which the TikToker replied: "No, I did not make a big deal out of it."

Reply to @q00008419867 #reply #comment #honesty #date #dating #late #rude

@blacknbitchy Reply to @q00008419867 #reply #comment #honesty #date #dating #late #rude

Reply to @q00008419867 #reply #comment #honesty #date #dating #late #rude

She then recalled how a booth became free next to the table they were originally seated at so asked the host if they could sit there instead and added: "Yes, I was late."

Some considered what the man's side of things would be on the matter. "Yeah it’s no biggie - BUT he was probably like: FIRST she’s late, THEN she’s not happy with the table, THEN she spills a water," one person wrote.

While another said: "Mmmmmm could be a combination of being late and then asking for the booth when a table was ready. He doesn’t know about your bad back."

"If a man was 20 mins late, got there then asked to move tables then knocked over a glass. Girls would be pissed," someone else replied.

Though plenty of others also backed up the TikToker in the comments as one wrote: "She was barely late (esp for NYC) and he said “no worries don’t rush”. she didn’t make a big deal abt the table and he knew about her bad back/neck."

"It’s a first date. You did nothing wrong. He just showed you who he was and quick," another replied.

Someone else added: "I see nothing wrong with this. it wasn't an inconvenience."

In another follow-up TikTok, the woman explained she would not have been upset if her date was late because she is "an understanding person" and can be late to things because she lives in Manhatten, an area that is dependent on trains which are often delayed.

Reply to @ohsoyoukaren ok… thats weird. #lol #reply #comment #weird #loser #dating

@blacknbitchy Reply to @ohsoyoukaren ok… thats weird. #lol #reply #comment #weird #loser #dating

Reply to @ohsoyoukaren ok… thats weird. #lol #reply #comment #weird #loser #dating

She added that she has "chronic injuries" that needs accomodating for when available and noted how "lame" and "weird" it was for her date to get so upset over a drink spillage.

Looks like divided viewers are going to have to agree to disagree in this case.