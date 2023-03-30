Man sick of pot holes finds a unique solution - filling them with pot noodles

A man, who was sick of seeing potholes in his area, came up with a creative plan to attract the Government's attention.

Mark Morell, from Brackley, has single-handedly taken on the widespread road issue using a kitchen cupboard staple: Pot Noodles.

In a post shared on his Twitter page, Mark wrote: "Since #NothingFillsAHoleLikePotNoodle, who better to team up with to highlight the ridiculous state of the UK’s roads than @potnoodle."

He added: "Send us pictures of your worst, local potholes using the hashtag and tagging your local council!"

The viral Twitter thread has since been inundated with responses from users in hysterics, with one reading: "Have you tried using dried Weetabix? Everyone knows that's the hardest substance known to humanity."

Another added: "What could be more iconic & ironic than #PotNoodle running an advertising campaign to illustrate the #Pothole policy wrongness in this country?"

Meanwhile, another joked that the brand could soon experience stock issues, given the current state of the roads across some parts of the country.

"Potholes drive road users potty and me more than most," he said. "The pothole crisis across the UK is an increasingly serious issue and something I have been campaigning on for more than 10 years.

"During this period I have had to use my noodle with stunts to highlight just how bad potholes are, from floating plastic ducks in water filled potholes, birthday cakes, fishing rods and model submarines."

