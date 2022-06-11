A man has explained how he took his terminally ill friends' virginity before she died to do her a favour.

Writing on Reddit, he explained he was friends with a woman for six years who got cancer. "Before that she was also kind of a homebody who was only close to a small group of friends," he said. She was also a virgin and had told him she wanted to sleep with "somebody she trusts" rather than a stranger before her death.

"That person was me," he said. "She didn’t force me to do anything I didn’t want to, she asked but was willing to drop it and pretend it never happened if I decided no.

"We decided to make it extra special. Got a nice hotel room, got those fake candles all over the room to make it more 'romantic.'"

He continued: "[It] was the first time I ever had sex with someone I loved but wasn’t in love with if that makes sense. It was still a very intense experience. Not in a bad way. There was still lots of emotions. Even though she seemed so happy she got to lose her virginity to someone she trusts part of me wonders if I did take advantage. If I was wrong for saying yes. It’s just hard because I miss her so much. But I’m still glad at least I got to give her something before she left."

Responding to the story, people praised him.

"I'm sure that she died in peace knowing that she was loved and cared for by you. Your making her experience romantic makes it even sweeter," one said.

Another wrote: "I’m sorry she died and also sorry you lost her. But you put her in a position better than most people’s, and you were one of the only people in the world who could have done that for her."

And a third said: "I’d feel honored. As Long as it was consensual on both ends and you were both comfortable then there’s no stress man. You did a good thing."

