Man divides internet after inviting son's ex-girlfriend over for breakfast

A man has divided the internet after inviting his son’s ex-girlfriend over for breakfast without his knowledge, just weeks after they’d broken up.

The post on the popular Am I the A**hole thread on Reddit split opinion after detailing the unusual relationship the man and his wife had with their 18-year-old’s ex.

Writing on Reddit, he said: “I (46m) have a son (18m) in senior year, who was with a girl (18f) for two years from his school and they recently broke up. His ex girlfriend is well-mannered and intelligent, me and my wife both adore her. Her parents are the same.

“They broke up at the end of October after they went to a halloween party and she broke up with him. They have despised each other since and would be cold to/or about each other, though he never explained the details of why they broke up and has been extremely hurt by this.”

Explaining the incident, he added: “A couple of days back, a number was calling me several times in the middle of the night and i answered. It was his ex girlfriend, she was crying and mumbling. She was going on about her mother and it was all incoherent. She was clearly inebriated and i calmed her down, she was asking me if she could stay in the guest bedroom for the rest of the night and i told her that she can stay however long she saw fit.

“Me and my wife included her into breakfast the next morning even though she felt embarrassed and my son joined us, but was clearly flabbergasted by seeing her and was about to leave, though i encouraged him to sit with us. It was quite awkward to say the least, though it is evident they clearly still like each other as i have seen her at our house. She cut her stay short as she said her parents would be worried and it was better if she started heading home. My son offered to drive her home, she just said ‘no, thank you’ and left.”

The man went on to say: “As soon as she left, he got upset at both of us and was wondering ‘why she was here for breakfast?’ and he told us that we were immensely invasive of a space in his life that is fragile and that i don’t respect his boundaries by letting her stay without his knowledge. He told me that i should’ve at least warned him that she would be here. I was wondering if i was the a**hole for letting her stay, encouraging her to stay for breakfast and proceeding to not tell him as he was greatly upset by this.”

The comments were mixed under the post, although many said that he should not have blindsides their son.

“YTA [you're the a**hole]. It's your son's ex, why are you maintaining a relationship with them? It's weird. You also don't know why they broke up, so for all you know you invited your sons abuser to breakfast,” one wrote.

Another was more supportive, saying: “The YTA is for blindsiding him with her presence - he should have been warned and not encouraged to sit down with her at the table. But OP was right to respond to a teenager reaching out for help.”

“She’s a young woman in need of help who reached out for help from some she trusted! The only thing he did wrong is not wake his son up in the morning and tell him!”

One more said: “YTA for not letting him know she was there. You are not the AH for giving a teenager a safe place to stay. But you should have told your son so he could avoid her or at least be prepared to see her.”