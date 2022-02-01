Many of us are familiar with pranks such as ding dong ditch, goofy calls, or trying to lock a sibling out of the house.

But what happens when you take it a step further and prank a hiring manager during a job interview?

Well, the reaction is priceless.

In a video uploaded by comedian and prankster @jrobdarcel, he joined a Zoom call with a hiring executive and went to town with the jokes when asked to speak about himself.

"I just graduated from home last year ago, my degree and walking fish with a minor and watering the snow because I mop air," he said as the interviewer had a puzzled look on her face.

"I'm also a dentist that fixes feet at the vet when I'm wide asleep. So I think this job would be pretty good for my mom since she doesn't have kids."

"Wait, what are you talking about?" the interviewer asked, which made the creator continue with other hilarious statements that simply don't add up.

"I don't think this is going to work out. It is not a good fit for our company, and I would not hold your breath waiting for a phone call," the interviewer said.

But this didn't stop the creator from continuing on with the joke, and he added: "So do I start last year?"

People in the video's comments thought the scene was hilarious, and some made suggestions on how they would conduct the prank.

"Do that, but when they say 'what?' give them a proper story and pretend like the first never happened," someone wrote.

"So am I the only one questioning if he went thru the whole process of job searching and filling out an application JUST for this joke? I'm impressed!!!"

A third wrote: "That wordplay is legendary."

Someone else jokingly wrote: "Normalize wasting their time like they waste ours."

This isn't the only time he's pranked a hiring executive. In an earlier video, he relayed another imaginary and impossible story that confused the interviewer and prompted him to ask, "Alright, I think we're done here. Thank you for your time."

Elsewhere, he also does the same "don't make sense" pranks to his friends, family, and fast-food employees at drive-thrus, as evidenced on his feed.

Indy100 reached out to @jrobdarcel for comment.

