It's no secret that social media has been the cause of so many relationships to fail.

Many people get jealous when their significant other 'likes' another person's post or if they post solo photos at all. Basically, there are a plethora of issues that can arise that our parents never had to deal with, and the rules are always changing.

While some worry and suspicion over a partner's Instagram activity are warranted, some of it is straight-up bogus.

One TikTok user took to the social media app to show a previous incident she had with her now ex-boyfriend when she posted a selfie on her Instagram page.

TikToker @hteesheee's video shows a direct message from her boyfriend replying to a selfie she posted. His message read, “if I don’t see this gone in the next 5 min before 1:40 pm I’m done.”

He then sent a follow-up message that had a screenshot of a timer that was counting down. When the five minutes were up, he sent another message saying, “times up. You have a good life. You don’t have to be a burden with me anymore you can do whatever you want.”

“People are saying Euphoria is dramatic but I had to deal with this,” text on her video says.

@hteesheee pls not the 5 minute timer

“Literally what was even wrong w the picture,” wrote one outraged user.

Another person wrote, "That’s so embarrassing for him."

"I really let guys control who I talked to and what I posted when I was a teenager it angers me so much to even think of it now," said another.

