A man in India has prevailed in his 22-year-long legal battle over a $0.25 train ticket.

Tungnath Chaturvedi, the man in question, told the railway clerk serving him at the time that he was overcharged for the ticket.

But he didn't get a refund.

Chaturvedi, who is also a lawyer, took matters into his own hands and took this situation to court.

"The railways also tried to dismiss the case, saying complaints against the railways should be addressed to a railway tribunal and not a consumer court," he told BBC News.

But, through sheer determination and "more than 100 hearings" later, he pushed forward and even was able to use a "2021 Supreme Court ruling to prove that the matter could be heard in a consumer court," he said.

As a result, that became a reality. And after a long fight, the railway was ordered to pay him 15,000 rupees ($189; £154).

They could get to this figure because it's the initial 20 rupees, including interest for the case length.

Despite winning, Chaturvedi wasn't entirely pleased with the time or "mental anguish" the case had on him.

"You can't put a price on the energy and time I've lost fighting this case," he told BBC News.

He added: "It's not the money that matters. This was always about a fight for justice and a fight against corruption, so it was worth it."

One of the best things to come out of this case as well is that Chaturvedi is a lawyer and didn't have to come up with the money for legal fees or travel which is a plus.

And his reason for sticking to the case through is pretty admirable, as he hopes to be an inspiration for those not to give up even when the fight looks tough."

