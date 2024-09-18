Margot Robbie's The Sims film officially confirmed – and fans are ecstatic

The Sims is making a return, and about time. Not only have searches spiked across TikTok for the popular game, but now a film adaptation is set to hit screens with Margot Robbie's production company taking charge.

Rumours of the film circulated online earlier this year with many speculating who will play who - more specifically, the iconic character Bella Goth.

"Just heard about The Sims movie and I can’t stop thinking about who would play them," one wrote, while another added: "Sorry but The Sims movie is gonna be my Joker that is my s**t."

Electronic Arts (EA) confirmed the news, announcing it was working alongside Amazon MGM Studios for the film. It also announced Robbie's company LuckyChap and Loki director Kate Herron were involved in the production.

As for the writer, the gaming giant confirmed British author and comedian Briony Redman as the film's co-writer. Redman and Herron previously worked together on the most recent series of Doctor Who.

While EA said it was "too early to share more" details, they promised more updates next year to mark The Sims 25th anniversary.

It didn't take long for fans of the game to flood X/Twitter with their excitement, with one humouring: "They gotta speak Simlish the whole time or it's not real."

"We need a scene where the swimming pool ladder is removed," another joked, referring to a long-standing dark joke about ending Sims' characters.

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Can't wait to see Sims characters walking into walls and setting kitchens on fire in real life! This should be an entertaining ride."

