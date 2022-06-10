Marjorie Taylor Greene is never far away from controversy – whether it be spouting nonsense about cheese burgers or claiming that straight people are going extinct.

The outspoken representative and notorious conspiracy theorist for Georgia's 14th congressional district has been raising eyebrows again after mixing up her words during an address to the House floor on Thursday.

Rather than saying rights had been ‘flagrantly violated, Greene instead said ‘fragrant’.

“…and why their due process rights are being so fragrantly and horrifically violated,” she says in a clip, which has been shared far and wide on social media.

The video was posted by journalist Aaron Rupar, who joked: “hate it when my rights are fragrantly violated.”

During her speech on Thursday, Greene also repeated a claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had rejected a National Guard presence for January 6 – a common claim made by Republicans. There is no evidence to back up the claim and her office has repeatedly denied it.

Meanwhile, Greene announced the news that she had hired a new intern to The Daily Beast via a spokesperson on Monday.

“I have an intern that was raped by a priest as a young teen, was gay, has offended everyone at some point, turned his life back to Jesus and Church, and changed his life,” Greene told the publication. “Great story!”

The intern-in-question is Milo Yiannopoulos – a far-right political commentator, former Breitbart journalist and social media troll who was banned from Twitter for online harassment of actress Leslie Jones.