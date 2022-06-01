Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks straight people are going extinct. Really.

Greene, who is the representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district, spoke during a Facebook live video about what she perceived to be the future of the human race.

She claimed that the majority of people are “turning gay or turning trans”, while also warning of meat grown in a ‘peach tree dish ’ and pedelling a Bill Gates conspiracy theory.

“They just want you to think that all of a sudden the entire population is steadily turning gay or turning trans,” she said.

“Probably in about four or five generations – no one will be straight anymore.”

Not finished there, Greene added: “Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming. Whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are.”

As a 2021 poll showed that 92.9 per cent of Americans are heterosexual, but Greene didn’t let that dissuade her argument.

It comes as the 48-year-old has also claimed that the government is planning to force Americans to eat fake meat grown by Bill Gates in a “peach tree dish” – her latest in a long line of malapropisms.

Speaking in the same Facebook live video, the far-right congresswoman said: “The government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life. They want to know when you’re eating.

“They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat, which is grown in a peach tree dish.”

“So you’ll probably get a little zap inside your body,” she said, adopting a mock spasm of pain, “and that’s saying, ‘No no! Don’t eat a real cheeseburger, you need to eat the fake, the fake burger, the fake meat from Bill Gates.”

