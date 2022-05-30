Controversial Republican and notorious conspiracist Marjorie Taylor Greene is back pushing more nonsense claims – this time about cheeseburgers, Bill Gates and whatever the heck peach tree dishes are.

We assume she actually means petri dish – not that that legitimises her claims – but in an MTG Live shared to Twitter, the Georgia representative said: “We have to accept the fact that the government totally wants us to provide surveillance on every part of your life.

“They want to know when you’re eating. They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish.

“So you’ll probably get a little zap inside your body and that’s saying, ‘no, no, don’t eat a real cheeseburger, you need to eat the fake burger, the fake meat from Bill Gates.

“They probably also want to know when you go to the bathroom, and if your bowel movements are on time and consistent.”

Ironically, we actually think the government won’t give a crap about your bowel movements.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Meanwhile PatriotTakes, who shared the footage to Twitter on Sunday, raised a far more interesting point: “Is it just one zap, or continued zaps until you put down the cheeseburger?”

The latest bizarre offering from MTG soon encouraged Twitter users to bring out the memes about her mispronunciation of ‘petri dish’, referencing her previous blunder about the Gestapo:

Ms Greene is set to stand for re-election in November, so hopefully we won’t have to put up with her dangerous nonsense for much longer.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.