A mass brawl broke out at Disney Florida’s Magic Kingdom theme park after a row over queuing for a ride.

The group fight broke out between multiple parties close to the Peter Pan’s Flight ride and footage of the incident showed many people lost their sandals and bags in the physical altercation.

According to the Daily Mail, it occurred after one family member standing in the queue for a performance at Mickey's PhilharMagic theatre left to retrieve their phone from an electric scooter.

When the girl returned to her family in line, the people behind them refused to let her back in and allegedly pushed her.

After the performance had ended, members of the girl’s family waited for the people who had pushed her. One witness claims they confronted the group, saying: “We don't appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister.”

The verbal disagreement turned physical when members of the two groups squared up and the mass brawl ensued.

In the incident, one man was hospitalised for a severe facial laceration, while others were left with minor cuts and bruises as many other bystanders attempted to intervene in vain.

Someone at the scene filmed the fight on Facebook and posted it with the caption: “Trying to sit here and enjoy dinner. No security #disneyfight #disneybrawl #kidsintears.”

The clip was then posted on Twitter where it has been viewed more than 11,500 times.

In the 45-second clip, people could be seen throwing punches, yelling and putting others into headlocks, while onlookers to the fight could be heard screaming.



The person filming asked: “Where’s security?”

According to reports, the police, fire department and paramedics were called to the park to diffuse the scene and treat those who were injured.

