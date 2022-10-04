A recent study has revealed that a staggering 7.4 million people could be masturbating during work hours.

In a survey of 2,000 people, Chemist4U discovered that 14 per cent have masturbated during work. They also found that men are three times more likely to take advantage of the time spent working from home.

Furthermore, a third of higher earners with a salary between £35 to £45k are most likely to masturbate. A further 27 per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds also confessed to doing it, followed by 18 per cent of 35 to 44-year-olds.

The overarching reason for doing so was that it helped people relieve stress during the working day – a concept that one Barcelona company swears by.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Adult entertainment company Erika Lust Films has introduced the unique form of timeout in form of masturbation breaks.

The 30-minute breaks aim to "normalise" the activity and achieve "less aggression" and "more productivity" in the workplace.

CEO Erika Lust said the new concept is because she "values her employees", and when they feel good, they work good.

Erika explained that the company have a rota – and while "it's obviously not mandatory to embrace the benefit", each member of staff schedules their "self-love breaks" to avoid overlapping. As for WFH, they simply book their 30-minute slot around meeting hours and enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

The office has its own dedicated space in the form of a "small, intimate chapel" complete with a bed, mirror, erotic paintings and warm ambient lighting "to help get in the mood." The secluded room is away from desks to "guarantee privacy" and includes screens that showcase X-rated movies "for inspiration."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

