Who is Matan Even? The 'Bill Clinton Kid' prankster who keeps appearing everywhere

You might not know the name Matan Even, but the chances are you’ve probably seen him pop up on your timeline over recent months.

Even, who is more commonly known as “Bill Clinton Kid” online, has been spotted everywhere this year and he’s making a name for himself as one of the internet’s most notorious pranksters.

But who is he?

Matan is a 15-year-old streamer and TikTok star who has become one of the most infamous figures online.

He first made a name for himself back in December, when he rocked up at the Game Awards ceremony.

Just as developers of FromSoftware collected their Game of the Year award for Elden Ring were being celebrated, he took over the microphone and left the people being awarded looking very confused.

Random kid invades The Game Awards 2022 Best Game speech | Nominates Bill Clinton www.youtube.com





“Hey Martin, you know real quick I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed Orthodox Rabbi Bill Clinton", he said as security hurried onto the stage.

Ever since then, he’s been known as the “Bill Clinton Kid”, but it turns out he’d been making media appearances for years before that.

Back in 2019, he gave an interview with InfoWars where he spoke about the protests in Hong Kong.

Matan Even FULL INTERVIEW with Owen Shroyer [2019] www.youtube.com





Another viral moment came during an LA Clippers home game, where he appeared holding a “Fight for freedom stand with Hong Kong” shirt during the “dance cam” section of the coverage that the camera operator had to pan away from.

Since then, he’s cropped up all over the place. One of the viral moments came during a Kai Cenat stream, where he appeared to run into him during a trip to Universal Studios.

In fact, he has a very odd knack for showing up in strange places on the internet. One moment saw him appear in the background of an Our Generation Music interview with a group of young women.

Dallas Mavericks basketball player JaVale McGee also uploaded a video of him being ‘hassled’ by Even, although the prankster claims that the sportsman was “in on it” on his TikTok.

@mataneven Don’t worry, JaVale was in on it 📸





He was also spotted on the front row of WrestleMania 39 this past weekend, in Los Angeles.

Even was born in 2007, and little is known about him apart from his public appearances. Even claims his accent is natural, although that has been disputed by some.

Who knows when he will appear next.

