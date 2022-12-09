Teen gatecrashes Game Awards stage to nominate Bill Clinton - and gets arrested

A teenager appeared to gatecrash the Game Awards stage, just as developers of FromSoftware collected their Game of the Year award for Elden Ring.

The boy took over the microphone as those accepting the actual award appeared confused.

“Hey Martin, you know real quick I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed Orthodox Rabbi Bill Clinton", he said as security hurried onto the stage.

Host, Geoff Keighley, announced he had been arrested.

