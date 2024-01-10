MatPat fans were upset to learn that the YouTuber is officially retiring from making videos on the platform.

Internet personality MatPat, real name Matthew Robert Patrick, published his first YouTube video in 2011 and has racked up more than 18 million subscribers in that time.

Patrick is known for his Game Theory clips, which involve the creation of in-depth theories about the lore of films, games and other items of popular culture.

However, after earning a huge audience over the years, he has announced that he is stepping away from making videos.

Why is he retiring? Well, Patrick states that he wants to spend more time with his family after spending so much of his time working on YouTube content over the years.

“We knew that honestly, we didn’t want to do this forever,” he said in a new video. “As much as I love you and I love overthinking things, and I love theorizing, I don’t love late nights. I don’t love that Steph and I have been work first for over a decade.”

He also said that his life had “changed” over the past decade and he’s missed out on family time as a result.

Goodbye Internet www.youtube.com

Fans don’t need to despair just yet, though – the Game Theory videos will still be happening with Patrick involved in a creative role, just with other people at the helm.

He also plans to begin a “lo-fi mystery” series in the future.

The announcement sparked mass reaction on social media, with YouTubers like Quackity, Jack 'Courage' Dunlop and TommyInnit all sharing their best wishes.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel