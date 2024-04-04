Fans of The Matrixhave discovered a disturbing coincidence in the sci-fi classic, and conspiracy theorists are getting carried away with themselves.

People have been drawn to a tiny detail in the 1999 movie, which has been dubbed by some as a “glitch in the matrix”.

The speculation concerns one otherwise pretty innocuous scene which involves Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, interrogated by Agent Smith.

It’s not the action itself, but a date on his passport which people are turning to.

Neo, who was born as Thomas A. Anderson, has a passport with an expiry date of September 11, 2001 – the day of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre.

The scene in question can be seen below – and the passport is seen for just a second or two and upside down.

Interrogation of Mr. Anderson | The Matrix [Open Matte] www.youtube.com





While the date has been noted on social media before, a screengrab of the passport has gone viral after being posted on Reddit.

Conspiracy theorists have been discussing the passport expiry date, with one even suggesting that Neo actually stands for “Nine Eleven Orchestrated”.

However, most people just noted the strange coincidence, with the film coming out two years before the tragic events of 9/11.

In the years since The Matrix was first released, the science behind it has become a part of online discourse and even genuine discussion in the scientific community.



In fact, just as Neo discovered that the "life" he'd been living was little more than an algorithmic construct, scientists and philosophers are arguing that we could be stuck inside a simulation ourselves.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel