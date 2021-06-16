Matt Hancock insists he’s not ‘hopeless’ in bizarre drive-by exchange after leaked Boris WhatsApp

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he doesn’t think he’s “hopeless” during a bizarre exchange with a BBC reporter through his car window. It comes amid a string of WhatsApp messages from Prime Minister Boris Johnson which were published by former chief advisor Dominic Cummings on his blog.

Cummings posted screenshots of what he says was a WhatsApp conversation between him and Johnson in March 2020. Johnson allegedly said Hancock was “totally f****** hopeless” as a response to Cummings criticism of Hancock’s lack of NHS tests for coronavirus.

In a clip posted to Twitter today, a BBC reporter could be heard asking Hancock, “Are you hopeless, Mr Hancock” as his car sped past, to which he said, “I don’t think so.”

People in the comments were quick to respond.

“Bless him, even he’s not sure,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Sitting in this heat in an air-conditioned car with the windows down and sunroof open would suggest he’s pretty hopeless, tbh…”

“Never trust a guy who is so *desperate* to signal his undying patriotism that he covers his face with a flag. Very suspect not to mention very silly,” wrote a third.

Another person believed Hancock should’ve had a better comeback, saying the following: “What he should have said was ‘not compared to Boris!’”

Hancock and Cummings went tit for tat at their parliamentary hearings that were geared towards some learning lessons from the coronavirus pandemic last month.

Now it seems that Cummings has some “evidence” to back his allegations that Johnson wanted to give Hancock the boot, although Hancock previously denied it.

Check out what other people have to say about the situation below.

As the plot thickens, one thing is for sure—it’s a messy situation.