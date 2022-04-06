Former footballer Matt Le Tissier was subjected to a backlash online after posting some very controversial claims about the Ukraine war – and David Baddiel had the best response.

The comedian hit out at Le Tissier after he uploaded the latest in a long line of divisive posts, weighing in on the news coming out of Ukrainian city Bucha.

Hundreds of bodies have been discovered in mass graves and others left rotting in bags since Putin’s troops withdrew from the area.

Kremlin-backed media have denounced them as an elaborate hoax – a narrative that journalists on the ground have proven to be utterly false – with Russia denouncing news as fake or spreading false as a tactic throughout the conflict.

However, Le Tissier shared a tweet which criticised the media's reporting of the incident as well as past events.

He quote tweeted a post that read: "The media lied about Weapons of Mass Destruction, the media lied about Covid, the media lied about the Hunter Biden laptop, but honestly they are telling the truth about Bucha."

People were quick to hit back at the post, with Baddiel writing: "I'm starting to wonder if Terry Venables was right."

As 90s football fans will remember, this is a reference to former England manager Venables who continually failed to pick Le Tissier for his squads, and as a result the former Southampton player was only capped eight times for the Three Lions.



Le Tissier later deleted the post and shared the message: “Deleted previous tweet as people as usual missing the point, the point was about the media manipulation but you knew that really.”

But it wasn’t just Baddiel reacting to the original tweet, with social media users criticising the post online.

























