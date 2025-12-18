Melania Trump has dropped the trailer for her upcoming film, reportedly costing $40 million.

Titled Melania, the film is billed as "unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration – through the eyes of the First Lady-elect herself".

The project is licensed by Amazon and produced by Brett Ratner, who faced six accusations of sexual assault or misconduct in 2017, including claims from Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn reported in The Los Angeles Times.

Ratner strongly denied all allegations, and no criminal charges were brought against him. He moved to Israel in September 2023 and is now reportedly living on an estate within the grounds of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

The trailer dropped on Wednesday (17 December), ahead of a planned cinema release on 30 January 2026.

It opens with Melania in her now famously large, wide-brimmed hat, standing in the Capitol Rotunda for her husband Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

"Here we go again," she says to the camera.

It didn't take long for reaction to come in thick and fast, with one writing: "I thought that was a parody. Now it's twice as funny".

Another joked: "Trump will blame Biden for the poor turnout."

A third compared it to Succession, "without all the good writing and acting".

But one scene has people talking: a brief phone call between Melania and Donald Trump, with some calling it "iconic".

"Hi, Mr President. Congratulations," she says.

Trump can be heard replying: “Did you watch it?” to which Melania responds: “I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news.”

Another quipped: "She's an icon. She's a legend. She is the moment."

Responding to that clip, one wrote: "Not going to lie, she kind of ate with that."

