Statue of Liberty replica topples over and people think it's a sign

A replica of New York City’s Statue of Liberty was filmed toppling over in the wind and people think it’s an omen about the United States .

In South America, Wind gusts exceeding 56 mph (90 km/h) were strong enough to knock over a replica of the Statue of Liberty in the city of Guaiba, Brazil , in the country’s Porto Alegre Metropolitan Region.

In clips posted on social media, trees and posts can be seen swaying in the wind as the replica statue slowly leans further and further to one side until it falls completely onto a car park. Behind it is a large McDonald’s golden arches sign.

Given the fragile and fractured political landscape currently unfolding in the United States, the significance of the statue representing liberty and democracy, and US president Donald Trump notably being a fan of McDonald’s food, has people suggesting the toppling of the statue is symbolic, or even prophetic.

“McDonald’s in the background to really make sure no one mistakes the meaning of The Omen,” someone responded to the viral clip.

Another simply wrote: “Foreshadowing.”

Someone else joked: “This is the burger equivalent of a Roman divine warning.”

“The feels a little on the nose,” said another.

One person said: “A replica of the Statue of Liberty collapsing in front of a McDonald’s perfectly sums up the state of the world right now.”

Someone else argued: “You could write an essay about all the metaphors in this video.”

