With Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears “bent on a full-scale invasion” of Ukraine, the Russia-Ukraine tension appears to have reached new heights.

Developments include Moscow ordering troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, allegedly to carry out “peacekeeping” duties, but the US has slammed this as “nonsense”.

Yesterday, Putin recognised the rebel-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas as independent states, prompting sanctions from the US.

An emergency Cobra meeting took place this morning as Johnson announces a “barrage of UK economic sanctions” against Russia. At the time of writing, this includes sanctions on five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The UN Security Council also held an emergency meeting.The UK’s ambassador, Dame Barbara Woodward, said Russia has “brought us to the brink”, warning that the country’s actions “will have severe and far-reaching consequences”.

Meanwhile, Germany is “reassessing” the approval of the 745-mile Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

Some are coping with the escalating tensions by making “World War Three” memes - including Ukraine’s official Twitter account.

A tweet from the country’s account in December resurfaced this morning, and people can’t quite believe the sass.

The meme shows different types of headaches, including ones caused by a migraine, hypertension, and stress.

The biggest headache of all, according to the Twitter account, is “living next to Russia”.

Hilariously, the Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association responded with a meme of their own:

The tweet prompted people to share their own memes:

This isn’t the first time the Ukrainian account has trolled Russia with memes and gifs.

According to Yahoo!, the Ukraine Twitter account was set up by Yarema Dukh, Oleg Naumenko, and Artem Zhukov. The trio became politically active during the Maidan Revolution and joined former President Poroshenko’s administration, according to the news site.

Speaking in 2017, Naumenko said: “Humour, even the sardonic kind, is the only thing that allows us to talk about hard topics and see the bright side even in the most tragic situations.”.

For more Ukraine news, follow The Independent's live blog.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.