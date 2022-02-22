As tensions in eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine appear to have reached boiling point today, people on social media are coping by making “World War 3” memes.
Boris Johnson this morning warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears “bent on a full-scale invasion” of Ukraine, and said he had “completely torn up international law” and is seemingly intent on capturing the capital of Kyiv.
Johnson’s warnings came after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, allegedly to carry out “peacekeeping” duties. The escalation came after Putin recognised the rebel-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas as independent states. The US last night banned new investment, trade and financing by Americans to, from and in the regions.
Johnson is set to reveal sanctions when he addresses parliament at 12:30pm today.
Speaking following an early morning emergency Cobra meeting, Johnson said: “This is I should stress just the first barrage of UK economic sanctions against Russia because we expect I’m afraid that there is more Russian irrational behaviour to come.”
Johnson’s Cabinet colleague Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News that we’re “waking up to a dark day” and claimed the “invasion of Ukraine has begun”.
At an emergency session of the UN Security Council the UK’s ambassador, Dame Barbara Woodward, said Russia has “brought us to the brink”, warning that the country’s actions “will have severe and far-reaching consequences”.
She said an invasion would unleash “the forces of war, death and destruction” on the people of Ukraine.
“The humanitarian impact will be terrible on civilians fleeing the fighting. We know that women and children will suffer most,” she added.
In other news this morning, people have been amazed by a video of a journalist switching between six languages in his coverage of the crisis, and Nigel Farage weighed in by blaming the EU and Nato for the "invasion".
For those looking on from afar, it's quite hard to actually understand or contemplate what's going on with many appearing to fear the worst.
In these situations, there is nothing better the internet does than make humour out of even the gravest of situations and sure enough, World War 3 memes have begun trending again.
Me in the world war 3 trenches doing my daily wordlepic.twitter.com/yoqV3dx5zs— Adz (@Adz) 1645488472
Me after seeing world war 3 trending once again #WW3 #WWIII #Invasionpic.twitter.com/hgZ8hXUdV2— idktbh (@idktbh) 1645484303
Me: sat on my arse laughing at World War 3 memes.\n\nThe British Army:pic.twitter.com/LfYTL4g7wk— Damo (@Damo) 1645482340
Boris tryna draft me for World War 3pic.twitter.com/JBiiBItCqZ— Bilal\ud83c\udccf (@Bilal\ud83c\udccf) 1645486244
When you're laughing at these world war 3 memes and then you realise you're a healthy 20-25 year old male living in Europe\n\n#Ukraine putin nato #UkraineRussiaCrisis\n#WorldWarIIIpic.twitter.com/Pp0SJQoPOW— rus (@rus) 1645496568
kendall jenner off to get 24 cans of pepsi to halt world war 3pic.twitter.com/Yvc93mKl3k— pushin \ud83c\udd7f\ufe0f (@pushin \ud83c\udd7f\ufe0f) 1645483969
Me showing my birth certificate to the government when they try to draft me for World War 3pic.twitter.com/CSWJNLW7JM— RedLightning \u26a1 \u1160 (@RedLightning \u26a1 \u1160) 1645481448
me doing my military duties after being drafted to fight in world war 3pic.twitter.com/RsBpR9tNii— M (@M) 1645481075
“World War Three” memes were previously trending on Twitter earlier this month as tensions simmered.
So no break from the pandemic just straight to world war 3https://twitter.com/ashindestad/status/1491728720117350401\u00a0\u2026— hussein (@hussein) 1644496334
I mean\u2026if we could not do the World War 3 thing that would be kinda cool..pic.twitter.com/9OFrzYDfai— Gavlaaa (@Gavlaaa) 1644609780
when you are laughing at world war 3 memes and start to wonder why the sun is coming out at 9 pmpic.twitter.com/dlJoGyJ82p— Mdr (@Mdr) 1644610012
Ukraine and world war 3 trending.. here we go #UkraineCrisis #ukrainepic.twitter.com/fMSEzfBvPA— Kimberley Turner \ud83c\udf39 #ANTI-TORY #JOHNSONOUT #FBPE (@Kimberley Turner \ud83c\udf39 #ANTI-TORY #JOHNSONOUT #FBPE) 1644624282
Me after joining the military to serve in World War 3 because I lost all my money buying crypto & nftspic.twitter.com/gXvtzImADc— Watcher.Guru (@Watcher.Guru) 1644611395
Madonna fans getting ready to be drafted in for world war 3pic.twitter.com/MDwPmhzzjA— Chris Chandler (@Chris Chandler) 1644612405
(Thread of people not taking world War 3 seriously)pic.twitter.com/ixVjsOMJLl— U\u0336\u035d\u0351\u034a\u0344\u030d\u035d\u0305\u0304\u0315\u035b\u0344l\u0334\u030e\u032b\u0318t\u0337\u033e\u0306\u0357\u031e\u0349i\u0334\u0341\u0306\u0349m\u0337\u035b\u0360\u0321\u0353\u0332\u0321a\u0338te Leaks (@U\u0336\u035d\u0351\u034a\u0344\u030d\u035d\u0305\u0304\u0315\u035b\u0344l\u0334\u030e\u032b\u0318t\u0337\u033e\u0306\u0357\u031e\u0349i\u0334\u0341\u0306\u0349m\u0337\u035b\u0360\u0321\u0353\u0332\u0321a\u0338te Leaks) 1644506069
If World War 3 breaks out, this is all that stands in Putin's way\n\n#JohnsonOut18pic.twitter.com/67kL1jLPcU— European Unity #FBPE #RejoinEU \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83d\udc99 #JohnsonOut (@European Unity #FBPE #RejoinEU \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83d\udc99 #JohnsonOut) 1644610620
i was all bored cuz twitter was down, but now that it's back online all i see are tweets about how world war 3 is coming\n\ni miss you, twitter downtimepic.twitter.com/35fIsj8TVi— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@Shibetoshi Nakamoto) 1644607594
Trending on Twitter: World War 3\nMe: Huh, that can't be goodpic.twitter.com/wD2lNrP3nK— StevosoFilmsYT (@StevosoFilmsYT) 1644609300
\u201cAre you going to step up and fight for your country in World War 3?\u201dpic.twitter.com/trrADSGXKx— Pete Marsden (@Pete Marsden) 1644630705
TikTok is no different either.
@peartea
#ww3 #europe #easterneurope #worldwar3 #history #worldwar #foryoupage #fyp #fypage #viral #russia
@muhammadiomande
Everybody is getting draft this year 😭 #foryou #worldwar #worldwar3 #russia #ukraine #china
@hazedamartian
Ygm 😂 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #war #russia #vladimirputin #uk #worldwar3
@williamellis99
#worldwar3 #worldwar3outfit #hotwarguys #hotsoldiers #worldwarfashion #warfashion #tiktokwarmums #worldwarfun #funtimes #fypシ #foryourpage #foryou
For a more serious look at what is happening in Ukraine please follow the Independent'slive blog.
