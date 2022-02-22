As tensions in eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine appear to have reached boiling point today, people on social media are coping by making “World War 3” memes.

Boris Johnson this morning warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears “bent on a full-scale invasion” of Ukraine, and said he had “completely torn up international law” and is seemingly intent on capturing the capital of Kyiv.

Johnson’s warnings came after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, allegedly to carry out “peacekeeping” duties. The escalation came after Putin recognised the rebel-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas as independent states. The US last night banned new investment, trade and financing by Americans to, from and in the regions.

Johnson is set to reveal sanctions when he addresses parliament at 12:30pm today.

Speaking following an early morning emergency Cobra meeting, Johnson said: “This is I should stress just the first barrage of UK economic sanctions against Russia because we expect I’m afraid that there is more Russian irrational behaviour to come.”

Johnson’s Cabinet colleague Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News that we’re “waking up to a dark day” and claimed the “invasion of Ukraine has begun”.

At an emergency session of the UN Security Council the UK’s ambassador, Dame Barbara Woodward, said Russia has “brought us to the brink”, warning that the country’s actions “will have severe and far-reaching consequences”.

She said an invasion would unleash “the forces of war, death and destruction” on the people of Ukraine.

“The humanitarian impact will be terrible on civilians fleeing the fighting. We know that women and children will suffer most,” she added.

In other news this morning, people have been amazed by a video of a journalist switching between six languages in his coverage of the crisis, and Nigel Farage weighed in by blaming the EU and Nato for the "invasion".

For those looking on from afar, it's quite hard to actually understand or contemplate what's going on with many appearing to fear the worst.

In these situations, there is nothing better the internet does than make humour out of even the gravest of situations and sure enough, World War 3 memes have begun trending again.

“World War Three” memes were previously trending on Twitter earlier this month as tensions simmered.



















































TikTok is no different either.

@muhammadiomande Everybody is getting draft this year 😭 #foryou #worldwar #worldwar3 #russia #ukraine #china









For a more serious look at what is happening in Ukraine please follow the Independent'slive blog.

