The most glamorous night in the showbiz diary arrived yesterday, with some of the biggest stars on the planet gathering for the Met Gala 2022.

The glitzy event takes place on the first Monday in May to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute - and to give celebs an excuse to get dressed up, of course.

There’s always a theme and this year guests were asked to dress in the style of ‘gilded glamour’, based on the opulent years in New York City between 1870 and 1890.

There’s always plenty of talking points, too, and things were no different last night.

It’s become one of the internet’s favourite things to analyse over the years and the memes were arriving thick and fast right from the first arrival on the red carpet.

Here are the funniest memes to emerge during the ceremony.

Amy Schumer’s black Gabriela Hearst ensemble had a few scratching their heads









She later called the theme ‘ridiculous’ and said she was there for the free drinks. Fair play.



Kylie Jenner found herself being compared to James Corden



Most people were waiting for Rihanna to liven up the event from the start



Kim K in Marilyn Monroe’s dress stole the show







Ashley Tisdale wasn’t invited - but we wish she had been

A SpongeBob inspired look?

Bad Bunny’s attire left a lot to be desired





Elon Musk’s dinner jacket didn’t get the reaction he was after

Gunna drew comparisons to Game of Thrones

As ever, Met Gala twitter didn’t fail to deliver

























