The most glamorous night in the showbiz diary arrived yesterday, with some of the biggest stars on the planet gathering for the Met Gala 2022.
The glitzy event takes place on the first Monday in May to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute - and to give celebs an excuse to get dressed up, of course.
There’s always a theme and this year guests were asked to dress in the style of ‘gilded glamour’, based on the opulent years in New York City between 1870 and 1890.
There’s always plenty of talking points, too, and things were no different last night.
It’s become one of the internet’s favourite things to analyse over the years and the memes were arriving thick and fast right from the first arrival on the red carpet.
Here are the funniest memes to emerge during the ceremony.
Amy Schumer’s black Gabriela Hearst ensemble had a few scratching their heads
#MetGala2022.#GildedGlamour \nAmy Schumer. Me.pic.twitter.com/o0MALqvbfR— \ud83e\ude7a Sassenach \ud83d\udc69\ud83c\udffd\u200d\ud83e\uddb1\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83e\udd1d\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@\ud83e\ude7a Sassenach \ud83d\udc69\ud83c\udffd\u200d\ud83e\uddb1\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83e\udd1d\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1651531050
She later called the theme ‘ridiculous’ and said she was there for the free drinks. Fair play.
Kylie Jenner found herself being compared to James Corden
meme has been updated #MetGalapic.twitter.com/4lXw6uc5XF— \u064b lucia\u00b2\u2078 (@\u064b lucia\u00b2\u2078) 1651536785
Most people were waiting for Rihanna to liven up the event from the start
Kim K in Marilyn Monroe’s dress stole the show
This is more than just a dress. Marilyn Monroe was the biggest star in the world. A sexual icon who rose up from nothing to become a legend. It makes perfect sense in 2022 why Kim K would be the one chosen to wear this dress. She IS a modern day Marilyn. Incredible. #MetGalapic.twitter.com/TCBpJSCQ3f— Daniel Preda (@Daniel Preda) 1651538602
Kim Kardashian seeing her sisters.\n\n#MetGalapic.twitter.com/ihV77ANzpm— Gabbii (@Gabbii) 1651539615
Ashley Tisdale wasn’t invited - but we wish she had been
If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks\u2026pic.twitter.com/y6ZFT9OBSG— Ashley Tisdale (@Ashley Tisdale) 1651511195
A SpongeBob inspired look?
Kodi Smit-McPhee showed up to the #MetGala looking like Mr. Krabs on his day offpic.twitter.com/66f0d4awFP— Spencer Althouse (@Spencer Althouse) 1651535095
Bad Bunny’s attire left a lot to be desired
Elon Musk’s dinner jacket didn’t get the reaction he was after
im begging all rich people to see a tailorpic.twitter.com/rE668Gjh0h— derek guy (@derek guy) 1651540406
Gunna drew comparisons to Game of Thrones
come on Gunna Lannisterhttps://twitter.com/mxckdotcom/status/1521266716608811013\u00a0\u2026— \ud835\udd30\ud835\udd32\ud835\udd20\ud835\udd20\ud835\udd32\ud835\udd1f\ud835\udd32\ud835\udd30 (@\ud835\udd30\ud835\udd32\ud835\udd20\ud835\udd20\ud835\udd32\ud835\udd1f\ud835\udd32\ud835\udd30) 1651533440
As ever, Met Gala twitter didn’t fail to deliver
what I expected vs what we\u2019re getting\n\n#metgalapic.twitter.com/oYcZ2c3PGg— \u2661 (@\u2661) 1651524722
me: "no one understood the assignment, they look so out of place and ugly!!" \n#MetGala2022 #MetGala \nmeanwhile me:pic.twitter.com/A5WSGDeywE— Moksh (@Moksh) 1651524927
The men in Met Gala every year:\n#MetGala #MetGala2022pic.twitter.com/fl302PdC23— \ud83e\udde3 WILDEST DREAMS AH AHAHAHA \ud83e\udde3 (@\ud83e\udde3 WILDEST DREAMS AH AHAHAHA \ud83e\udde3) 1651464391
Shrek on theme at the 2022 #MetGala red carpet #MetGala2022pic.twitter.com/tMJHjt6oXU— \ud835\udc45\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcce \ud83c\udf53 (@\ud835\udc45\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcce \ud83c\udf53) 1651525984
it\u2019s so funny how a reporter literally ended 95% of the famous attendees this year #MetGalapic.twitter.com/euVKVg6Et8— nichola\u00ef (@nichola\u00ef) 1651541473
You did not play cruella de vil to look like this \n#MetGala #MetGala2022pic.twitter.com/sgdDzuzkoF— sara (@sara) 1651524740
me getting ready to judge the met gala looks from the comfort of my bed #MetGalapic.twitter.com/CJDzeTPjCh— \u2728 (@\u2728) 1651501530
