One of the porn industry’s biggest stars, Mia Malkova, has revealed what a day of filming scenes is actually like.

Malkova is one of the most famous and biggest earners in the adult industry. As a guest on the Pillow Talk podcast, she has let people in on what actually happens during a film day.

Malkova explained that preparation was a lot more involved than you might expect: “You have to do your hair and makeup, that's usually the first thing. It takes about an hour and a half.

“Then you do still images. The pretty pictures, before the makeup is ruined, that they use to promote the videos.”

Next, Malkova explained, they film the introductory scenes where the stars first meet, before filming the actual graphic scenes, which actually involve less sex than it seems.

She explained: “Then you do an introduction if there's an introduction of what's going to be filmed. This is just a basic scene. Then you do the sex footage.

“You do all the scenes, but it's not really f***ing. You pause for all the positions.”

Malkova said the scenes can take as little as 25 minutes to film and a lot of lubricant is used to keep the actors ready between changes of position.

Typically, she said there are around 5 crew members on a set at once, but sometimes it can be as few as two crew members.

The biggest issue in the industry, according to Malkova, is male actors who are unable to finish scenes because they are overexcited.

She explained: “If the guy prematurely gets off and can't finish the scene, everyone has to go home and they probably won't rehire him.”

