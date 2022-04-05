A woman has revealed what names she and her partner would have chosen for a girl after receiving backlash for naming their son "Midnight."

TikToker Jasmine Chiswell (@jasminechiswell) is internet famous for being a Marilyn Munroe impersonator along with her daily videos often featuring her husband Maverick McNeilly, along with her recent pregnancy.

Back in January, the couple welcomed their son and a month later Chiswell decided to reveal the baby's name to her 15.2m followers where she received mixed reactions which included hate comments and messages over their name choice.

At the time, Chiswell hit back at the negative comments, remaining defiant on the name they picked out for their baby boy and said: "'My husband and I were nervous about sharing his name online, but with everyone asking we thought, "Okay it's time, let's do it".

"So I made a video and I posted it two days ago and the comment section was, oh my goodness, brutal.

"My husband and I both absolutely love the name and we aren't going to change it, but the comments were literally bullying my three-week-old son."

Since then, Chiswell has not let the trolls get her down and decided to reveal what she would have named her baby if she had a girl - and fans were surprised with the names she would have chosen.

@jasminechiswell Reply to @marleywins answering one of our most asked questions!! 👀😲

Responding to one of their "most asked questions," Chiswell addressed her followers and said: "Oh my goodness, okay let me tell you.

"So before we knew we were expecting a boy we had already chosen a few names if it was a girl."

"One of the first ones was Rose, because we just really thought the name was cute and the other one was Scarlett because we thought that was cute, too.

"And I think that was all our choices so, yeah, that would have been it!"

Chiswell's video received 2.5m views, 340,000 likes, as well as thousands of comments from people who were surprised by the more traditional choices but garnered a more positive response - with some suggesting names that would match Midnight's name.

One person said: "Scarlett Rose Chiswell is SUCH a pretty name."

"I have a suggestion Dawn (to go with midnight)," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Both are lovely names!! I'm surprised they are more common than Midnight (which I love btw)."

"Maybe if your next baby is a girl, the name could match midnight. Like daylight, twilight, aurora, or dusk, those would be beautiful," a fourth person commented.

