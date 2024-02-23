Gen Z takes vicious swipe at 'embarrassing' Millennial fashion

What is it about social media and the war among generations?

Well now, a new send has come in against millennials, and this time it's about fashion.

A viral TikTok, taking the platform by storm with 4.5 million views, shows a Millennial Core party filled with women sporting almost-identical plain black bodysuits and loose-fit jeans.

"When everyone is in the ultimate girls uniform," the text overlay reads.

It took no time for the comments to be flooded with divisive takes, with one Gen Z user clapping back: "Y’all need some LAYERS AND ACCESSORIES IM BEGGING."

Another harsh TikToker wrote: "Do people not find this embarrassing?"

A third added: "Me personally, this is my worst fear."

One wrote: "This is called (no sense of style)."

Meanwhile, others took a kinder, more pleasant approach...

"The best girl uniform that exists. Period," one said.

@tonimarotti It’s a long slevee bodysuit and jeans season #girluniform #bodysuit #jeans #abercrombiejeans #amazonbodysuit #aritziahaul #abercrombiehaul

In other generation-related news, it turns out Gen Z are ageing quicker than millennials, with one doctor claiming it's a result of cosmetic procedures.



"It is not uncommon to see 18-year-olds with lip filler," Dr Perry told the Daily Mail.



He went on to say: "20-year-olds are [getting] Botox and fillers, semi-permanent makeup in the form of eyebrows and lips."

These "combined can make you appear older… [and] actually once you start down this route, it’s very hard to go back to being entirely natural, especially when the ‘affirmations’ start on social media."

One TikToker also sparked a debate after suggesting Gen Zers "already have a house and they're paying a mortgage."

He believes Gen Z owe their supposed rapid ageing to stress. The older generation "stressed a good amount"; millennials "have too many things to stress about" and Gen Z "just kind of gave up".

"They already gave up before it even started," he theorised.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.