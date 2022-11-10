An infamous animal dealer has handed herself in after five weeks on the run, according to authorities.

Trisha Denise Meyer, 40, from Texas, known as"Mimi Exotic" and "Mimi Erotic" appeared before US Magistrate Judge Sheri Pym to face federal charges for allegedly transporting and selling an endangered jaguar cub between Texas and California.

Meyer pleaded not guilty and was handed a trial date set for 3 January 2023 and was released on a $15,000 (£12,800) bond.

However, before Meyer left the courtroom, she was arrested again by the US Marshals Service on a bench warrant out of Texas.

She was charged last month in connection with a man to sell an endangered jaguar cub named Amador for $30,000 (£25,700). She brought the animal to California, where Abdul Rahman took care of the cub, before changing his mind and selling him on.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Rahman did not know how to take care of the jaguar and … quickly became dissatisfied and wanted to get rid of the jaguar by selling it to someone else but was concerned that he would lose money in the transaction," affidavits said.

Amador the jaguar was later found at a Southern California wildlife sanctuary called Lions, Tigers and Bears. Authorities found images of the cub on social media that linked back to Meyer. Rahman also was charged in the case.

Meyer was charged on October 5, but had disappeared until Tuesday (November 8) when she surrendered to officials.



While on the run, her OnlyFans vanished, along with her Instagram accounts, @mimisexoticworld and @mimiseroticworld.

"It was really just a matter of time," a former landlord whose house was destroyed by Meyer - and the 104 dogs she somehow amassed – told The Independent.

"She will eventually get what she deserves," he added.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.