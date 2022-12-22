A city meeting in Florida took a bizarre turn when a dominatrix trio took to the mic and asked for a $1m (£825m) grant to build a dungeon.
The women, dressed in head-to-toe latex, headed Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting on Tuesday night (20 December) and stood in front of the five city council members.
The 'leader', donning a face mask and long blonde braid, opened her proposal by saying: "Good evening, counsel peoples. You may call me 'Mistress,'"
"I am here standing neutral to the motion approving an agreement for the proprietary purchase of Yardways Processing and Disposal. I do, however, find it interesting that you will spend almost 1 million dollars to hide your secrets down the drain - hiding that condom I know used to cheat on your spouse with."
"So, I propose that you use a quarter of that mill to support doms and subs in Broward County - to build a dungeon created for us by us - the taxpayers and voting citizens."
\u201cAt Fort Lauderdale, Florida City Commission meeting, a \u201cMistress\u201d demands a taxpayer funded dungeon for \u201cdoms\u201d and \u201csubs\u201d, then offers to spank each of the commissioners. Sounds like a win-win. (Video: @BecauseMiami)\u201d— Mike Sington (@Mike Sington) 1671643231
The woman closed her statement by telling the members not to get distracted by her "glamorous look" before adding: "I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new esteemed dungeon- you are dismissed."
Hilariously, the council members remained unfazed by the encounter, with one of the commissioners responding: "OK, thank you."
The footage was soon shared to Twitter and has since racked up over 30,000 views and hundreds of responses, retweets and likes.
One person quizzed: "How did he keep from cracking up? I would have busted a gut out loud!"
Another crowned the footage "the best thing I’ve seen on the internet."
Meanwhile, a third added: "This is Epically Amazing!"
